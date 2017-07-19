Economia e finanza dai giornali esteri

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) - Milano, 18 mag - FINANCIAL TIMES Energy groups must stop new oil and gas projects to reach net zero by 2050, IEA says.

GSK and Medicago release positive results for plant-based Covid vaccine.

Amazon in talks to buy MGM for 9 bln usd.

Biden backs ceasefire in Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Del Vecchio family sued over Brooks Brothers bankruptcy.

French TV broadcasters M6 and TF1 seek to merge.

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AT&T's Hollywood ending erased billions in value.

Supreme Court to review Mississippi law limiting abortion rights.

President Biden supports cease-fire in call with Netanyahu.

US to increase vaccine exports amid pressure.

Elliott urges Duke Energy to consider separation into three companies.

Credit Suisse faces banker exodus after 5.5 bln usd Archegos hit.

LES ECHOS Engie wants to catch up in renewables.

Adidas launches in France a site to rent outdoor products.

Africa's financing needs are immense, according to Niger's president.

Iliad posts 33.6% rise in Q1 revenue.

Inflation fears pushes European interestrates higher.

CINCO DIAS Spanish market regulator CNMV suspends trading in Siemen Gamesa shares.

Spain mobilises the army in Ceuta after more than 5,000 Moroccans enter the town in 24 hours.

Sabadell in talks to sell its Andorra unit to MoraBanc.

Vodafone's Spain unit sees a 3% fall in revenue but improves profitability.

HANDELSBLATT Dax jumps to new record high at the start of trading.

Karlsruhe court dismisses lawsuits against the ECB's bond purchase program.

Robert Koch-Institut reports 4,209 new infections.

